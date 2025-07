The testing showed results in the normal limit, Leavitt said.

Trump had vascular testing because of leg swelling: White House

President Donald Trump arriving before speaking at a ceremony to sign the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act," in the East Room of the White House, July 16, 2025, in Washington.

President Donald Trump underwent vascular testing after he had swelling in his legs, with all results within normal limits, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.