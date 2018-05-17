Trumps plan to send royal wedding gift

While President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump won't be attending Saturday’s highly-anticipated royal wedding in the United Kingdom, the White House confirms they will be sending a wedding gift instead.

“President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the seven charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts,” White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

The White House did not disclose the amount of the donation.

American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry requested wedding guests and well-wishers make donations to charities they care about including the Children’s HIV Association, Crisis – a charity for homeless people, Scotty’s Little Soldiers – a charity for bereaved Armed Forces children, Street Games, the Myna Mahila Foundation, which works to empower women in Mumbai’s urban slums, and the Wilderness Foundation UK, which introduces vulnerable youth to the outdoors.

The Trump’s donation will follow in the tradition of American presidents who have sent gifts to Royal couples – in 1947, President Harry Truman sent Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth a glass bowl and President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan also sent a glass bowl to Prince Charles and Diana for their wedding in 1981.

The Trumps won’t be alone in their exclusion from one of the most exclusive events in the world this Saturday – Prince Harry requested that no political officials be invited to the wedding.

“It has been decided that an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry’s and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision which was taken by the Royal Household,” said Kensington Palace in a statement.

Even the Obamas – who have had a friendly relationship with Prince Harry – will not be attending the wedding, although a spokesman noted: “The couples look forward to seeing each other soon.”

Trump told Piers Morgan he wasn’t aware of any invitation to the Royal Wedding but said of the couple in an interview, “I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy.”

The White House has not said whether or not the president and first lady plan to watch the wedding ceremony, which will be broadcast live in the early morning hours Saturday.