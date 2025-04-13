Trump’s tariff policy is ‘all chaos and corruption’: Sen. Elizabeth Warren

After the White House announced late Friday it was exempting smartphones, computers and chips from sweeping tariffs President Donald Trump issued against most trading partners, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Sunday that Trump has no tariff policy or plan to implement them.

“Look, there is no tariff policy. It's just all chaos and corruption. That's all we have going on," Warren said in an interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "And how can you believe any of these guys? What did Donald Trump tweet out all in caps -- I will not back down. How many hours was that? 24 hours, 30 hours before he turned around and backed down?"

"They talk about an emergency. They've got a 10% tariff on basically every country in the world, everywhere. What's the emergency that we have with Belgium or the emergency we have with South Korea?” Warren said.

