'Trust in President Trump,' White House says, defending his tariffs amid backlash

President Donald Trump reacts as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 2, 2025.

The White House on Thursday was standing firmly behind President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff rollout despite markets nosediving, businesses recoiling and foreign leaders threatening retaliation.

While Trump had no public events on his schedule a day after his dramatic Rose Garden announcement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President JD Vance were deployed to deal with the fallout on the morning news shows before the market selloff began.

Vance acknowledged that Trump's massive new tariffs, which will impact virtually all U.S. trading partners, will mean a "big change" for Americans, who Trump earlier had said would feel some short-term pain.

"President Trump is taking this economy in a different direction. He ran on that. He promised it. And now he's delivering. And yes, this is a big change. I'm not going to shy away from it, but we needed a big change," Vance told "Fox & Friends."

Vice President JD Vance arrives to attend President Donald Trump's remarks on reciprocal tariffs at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Leavitt, too, defended the policy as Trump "delivering on his promise to implement reciprocal tariffs" during an appearance on CNN.

"To anyone on Wall Street this morning, I would say trust in President Trump. This is a president who is doubling down on his proven economic formula from his first term," she said.

Neither Vance nor Leavitt, though, directly addressed the increased costs economists say U.S. consumers are all but certain to face or how they would help Americans in the short term.

"What I'd ask folks to appreciate here is that we're not going to fix things overnight," Vance said. "We're fighting as quickly as we can to fix what was left to us, but it's not going to happen immediately."

U.S. stocks plunged in early trading on Thursday hours after Trump's announcement of a minimum 10% tariff on all countries and more targeted "kind reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of nations he accused of treating the U.S. unfairly in trade relations.

Asked about negative business reaction, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later told CNN, "they're not counting the factories" that he claimed would be built in the U.S. as a result.

Meanwhile, world leaders are weighing their response to Trump's historic levies, some of which go into effect on April 5 and others on April 9.

China, which is going to be hit with a whopping 54% tariff rate, urged the U.S. to "immediately cancel its unilateral tariff measures and properly resolve differences with its trading partners through equal dialogue."

The White House, though, says the tariffs aren't up for debate.

"The president made it clear yesterday, this is not a negotiation. This is a national emergency. He's always willing to pick up the phone to answer calls, but he laid out the case yesterday for why we are doing it this and these countries around the world have had 70 years to do the right thing by the American people, and they have chosen not to," Leavitt said on CNN.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Mar. 27, 2025. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"They have ripped off American workers. They have taken our jobs overseas. The president is putting an end to that," Leavitt continued.

"He is not backing off," Lutnick said.

President Trump on Wednesday, as he spoke in the White House Rose Garden, had a message for targets of the plan.

"If they complain, if you want your tariff rate to be zero, then you build your product right here in America because there is no tariff if you build your plant, your product in America," Trump said.