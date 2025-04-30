Ukraine-US mineral resource deal close to being finalized

Ukraine and the United States were poised to sign a long-anticipated mineral resources deal on Wednesday but issues between the two parties arose at the last minute, a source in the Ukrainian President's office told ABC News.

Both sides were ready to sign the agreement on critical minerals and other resources on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and a source in the Ukrainian President's office said.

But, last minute, the United States said they wanted the main minerals resources agreement signed and the creation of the investment fund document signed at the same time, the Ukrainian source said.

Ukraine had planned to separate the signing dates, as the creation of the fund agreement was still being finalized, the source added.

"Now they'll be rushing to finish it," the source said.

The U.S. disputed Ukraine's account, saying they were "ready to sign" the agreement but the Ukrainians decided on Tuesday night to "make some last-minute changes," according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"Our side is ready to sign," Bessent said at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday with President Donald Trump and other top officials.

President Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. Ben Curtis/AP

"Ukrainians decided last night to make some last-minute changes. Well, we're sure that they will reconsider that. And we are ready to sign this afternoon if they are," Bessent added.

When asked what was changed, Bessent said there have been "no changes on our side."

Trump then put the mineral resources agreement into "context," talking about the amount the U.S. has given to Ukraine's war effort. But he seemed optimistic about the prospect of the agreement coming together.

"But we haven't really seen the fruits of that deal yet. I suspect we will," Trump said.

Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were originally set to sign the minerals deal in late February, but the plan was derailed following a tense exchange between the two men in the Oval Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.