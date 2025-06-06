This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with co-anchor Martha Raddatz from Kyiv & House Speaker Mike Johnson with co-anchor Jonathan Karl from DC, Sunday on “This Week”

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE



Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Plus, ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott reports from Bedminster, NJ on the sudden fallout between President Trump and Elon Musk.