Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 9, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

John Kirby

White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jane Coaston

New York Times Staff Opinion Writer

ABC News Contributor

Vivian Salama

Wall Street Journal National Security Reporter

Charles Lane

Washington Post Editorial Writer and Columnist

Rachael Bade

POLITICO Playbook Co-author

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.