This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, April 11, 2025.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Stephen A. Smith Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-anchor Jonathan Karl

This Week with George Stephanopoulos

This Week with George Stephanopoulos

This Week with George Stephanopoulos

This Week with George Stephanopoulos

U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK, SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN AND STEPHEN A. SMITH SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Howard Lutnick

U.S. Commerce Secretary

Exclusive

Sen. Sen. Elizabeth Warren

(D) Massachusetts

Stephen A. Smith

Host, ESPN’s "First Take"

Host, “The Stephen A. Smith Show”

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Rachael Bade

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

Politico Capitol Bureau Chief & Senior Washington Columnist

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.