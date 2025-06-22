Trump had been weighing whether or not to get involved.

US hits 3 Iranian nuclear sites, Trump says, plunging America into conflict

President Donald Trump speaks as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 21, 2025.

The United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, plunging the U.S. into a pitched battle that has been waged over the past several days between Israel and Iran.

The full ramifications of the U.S. action, announced by President Donald Trump as "very successful" were not clear. Trump and his closest advisers had been weighing for days how to proceed, debating the costs of involvement and inaction.

It was not immediately clear what types of weaponry the U.S. used in the strikes on Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. Hours earlier, sources told ABC News that B-2 stealth bombers, the only planes capable of carrying "bunker-buster" bombs needed to penetrate the site at Fordo, were headed to Guam.

According to an Israeli official, the U.S. notified Israel ahead of the strike. Sources said House Speaker Mike Johnson was also briefed ahead of time.

"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow," Trump posted on Truth Social. "All planes are safely on their way home."

"There is not another military in the World that could have done this," he added. "NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump said he would address the nation at 10 p.m.

"This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!," he added in another Truth Social post.

Israel and Iran have been exchanging missile barrages since Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran's nuclear program. Israeli officials said they felt Iran was getting too close to being able to produce a nuclear weapon.

The move, which many feared would draw the U.S. into a widening conflict, came just days after Trump said that he would make a decision about hitting Iran within two weeks.

It sparked a range of reaction from American leaders.

House Speaker Mike Johnson lauded the move.

"The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says," Johnson wrote on X.

"The President gave Iran's leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement," he continued.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said, "Trump made the courageous and correct decision to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat."

But Republican Thomas Massie wrote on X, "This is not Constitutional."

Many within Trump's own party were opposed to striking Iran and feared the consequences, including prominent MAGA podcaster and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.