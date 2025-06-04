The premier of Ontario warns new 25% tariffs could cost U.S. consumers billions.

US jobs at risk due to Trump's steel tariff dispute, Canadian leader says

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford meets with press at the First Ministers meeting to discuss various trade and policy issues at TCU Place in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, June 2, 2025.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pushing back against President Donald Trump's decision to add new 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, calling it an "economic war" against Canadian businesses and citizens.

Ford said on ABC News Live that he plans to move manufacturing back to Ontario in response to the tariffs.

"We buy $30 billion worth of steel and aluminum from the U.S.," Ford said. "Now we have no choice. We have to start onshoring."

The premier warned this move could hurt both countries. He explained that thousands of American workers could lose their jobs if Canada stops sending materials to U.S. factories for processing.

Ford also said that the tariffs could cost American consumers about $15 billion through higher prices on products made with steel and aluminum.

"It's very short-sighted," Ford said about Trump's decision. He explained that the real problem isn't Canada but China, which he accused of sending its products through other countries to avoid trade rules.

When asked about trusting President Trump after previous trade disputes, Ford quoted former President Ronald Reagan, saying, "Trust but verify." He explained that while he loves the American people, he's now "very cautious" about making deals with the current administration.

Ford emphasized that Canada remains America's biggest customer and closest ally. He suggested both countries would be better off working together against China instead of fighting each other. "Let's make the strongest, the richest, wealthiest, safest two countries in the world," he said.

The premier also highlighted Ontario's resources, including critical minerals and nuclear energy, which he wants to share with the U.S. However, he stressed his main priority is protecting Ontario's businesses and workers during this trade dispute.

"My number one job is to protect the people of Ontario, protect the businesses, livelihoods and Ontario's manufacturing might of Canada," Ford said, indicating he's prepared to take whatever steps necessary to defend Canadian interests.