The exchange took place at a remote U.S. base in southeastern Syria.

US military has taken custody of Travis Pete Timmerman, flown him out of Syria

The U.S. military took custody of American Travis Pete Timmerman and flew him from Syria to Jordan on Friday, a U.S. official told ABC News.

"Following the fall of the Assad regime, Travis Timmerman, a U.S. citizen, was freed from a prison near the Syrian capital of Damascus on Dec. 9," the official said. "CENTCOM is supporting the Department of State in ensuring his safe return. Mr. Timmerman was transferred to U.S. forces in Syria earlier today and has since been transferred to Jordan. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

In this photo released by the Syrian Department of Political Affairs, journalist Travis Timmerman, who was kidnapped during the Assad regime, is handed over to America officials. Syrian Department of Political Affairs/X

The exchange took place at the remote U.S. base in southeastern Syria known as At Tanf garrison, close to the border with Jordan, a second U.S. official said, adding that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, forces drove Timmerman to the U.S. base where the exchange took place. U.S. forces did not go into the Damascus area or the western part of the country, and there was no U.S. military rescue mission in that part of the country.

Once Timmerman was turned over to the U.S. military personnel at At Tanf garrison, he was flown by a U.S. military helicopter into Jordan, the official added.

Video of Timmerman, 29, in Syria began circulating online on Thursday after he went missing in Hungary earlier this year. However, U.S. officials said they had not previously suspected Timmerman was in Syria.

When his parents found out Timmerman was likely safe, they said they were in tears, "happy tears," according to an interview with ABC News' James Longman on Thursday.

"Well, it was great. I'm like, this is gonna be the best Christmas ever," said Richard Gardiner, Timmerman's stepfather.

Travis Pete Timmerman, a U.S. citizen who was previously reported missing in Syria, speaks to the press on Dec. 12, 2024, in Damascus, Syria, after being found following the fall of the Assad regime. Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via Shutterstock

The State Department will take the lead on getting Timmerman home from here, according to the first official.

The Biden administration is also working to bring home other Americans missing in Syria, including freelance journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in 2012, after the Bashar Assad regime toppled last week.

Travis Pete Timmerman, a U.S. citizen who went missing in Syria, speaks to press after being found following the fall of the Assad regime in Damascus, Syria on Dec. 12, 2024. Abdulkarem Al Mohammad/Anadolu via Getty Images

