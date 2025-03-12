It comes as an escalating tensions with Canada.

US to require Canadians who are in the country for longer than 30 days to register with government

Canadians who are in the United States for 30 days or longer and cross the land border will soon have to register their information with the U.S. government, according to a notice obtained by ABC News.

Foreign nationals who plan to stay in the U.S. for longer than 30 days will be required to apply for registration with the federal government and be fingerprinted starting on April 11, according to the rule, which was posted on the federal register on Wednesday.

Canadians are exempt from fingerprinting, which applies to other foreign nationals, according to an immigration lawyer who spoke with ABC News.

Traditionally, Canadians who cross the northern border by land and stay for longer than 30 days have not had to register with the federal government, but the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security can unilaterally change that rule.

Canadians who stay in the U.S. for 30 days or more and were not issued evidence of registration, such as Form I-94, at entry will need to complete the new Form G-325R through the myUSCIS online portal.

The rule would not require Canadians to apply for a visa but rather a different federal form to enter in the U.S.

A car waits at the United States and Canada border in Surrey B.C., March 4, 2025. Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP

Rosanna Berardi, an immigration attorney based in Buffalo, New York, told ABC News her firm has heard from many Canadians who have expressed "strong disappointment" in the new rule.

"It's important to clarify that this measure specifically impacts Canadian citizens crossing land borders who intend to remain in the United States for periods exceeding 30 days," she told ABC News. "Casual travelers visiting for tourism or shopping will not be affected. However, Canadian business professionals who regularly enter the U.S. for extended assignments will now face these new registration requirements."

Berardi told ABC News that some Canadians are reconsidering their travel to the U.S. as a result of the "recent tensions" between the U.S. and Canada.

"Historically, Canadians have enjoyed visa-exempt status and have never been required to formally register their presence in the United States," she said. "This development appears to align with recent tensions in U.S.-Canada relations, including the threat of the 51st state, the trade tariffs and other policy shifts."

The Canadian Snowbird Association, which represents Canadian "snowbirds" who travel around the U.S. during the warmer months, said it is working with Congress to see if Canadians will be exempt from having to register.