US shutting down the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington DC

The U.S. is shutting down the Palestine Liberation Organization's office in Washington D.C., State Dept spokesperson Heather Nauert confirmed in a statement – blaming the PLO for not taking "steps to advance the start of direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel" and refusing "to engage with the US" on Jared Kushner's peace plan.

Saeb Erekat blasted the decision and the Trump administration's "policy to collectively punish the Palestinian people," adding, "We will not succumb to US threats and bullying and... we will continue our legitimate struggle for freedom, justice, and independence, including by all political and legal means possible."

National Security Advisor John Bolton also announced the Trump administration's closure of the PLO office at a speech before the conservative Federalist Society.

"The United States will always stand with our friend and ally Israel, and today, reflecting congressional concern with Palestinian attempts to prompt an ICC investigation of Israel, the Department of State will announce the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization office here in Washington, DC," Bolton said to applause.

Bolton's comments came during a speech where he blasted the International Criminal Court, calling it "ineffective, unaccountable, and indeed outright dangerous." In particular, he criticized it for its decision to take steps towards a formal investigation into potential U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan.

He announced the U.S. will ban ICC judges and prosecutors from entering the U.S., sanction their funds in the U.S. financial system, and prosecute them in American courts.

The administration will also "take note" of countries that cooperate with ICC investigations of the U.S. and its allies when setting foreign aid levels and intelligence sharing.

"The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court," Bolton said. "We will not cooperate with the ICC. We will provide no assistance to the ICC. and we certainly will not join the ICC," he said to applause.

The decision has already been criticized by human rights groups.

Amnesty International called it "an attack on millions of victims and survivors who have experienced the most serious crimes under international law" while the ACLU said it was "straight out of an authoritarian playbook."

Just minutes before Bolton made his announcement, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley convened a special meeting of the Security Council to discuss ways to combat corruption around the world.

Among the ideas put forward by her special guest John Prendergast, co-founder of George Clooney's human rights group The Sentry, was strengthening the ICC to go after corrupt officials.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.