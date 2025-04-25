U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Former White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, April 27, 2025.
Scott Bessent
U.S. Treasury Secretary
Exclusive
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President
Exclusive
Jake Sullivan
Former White House National Security Adviser
Exclusive
LEGAL PANEL
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
The Dispatch Senior Editor
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
PRESIDENT TRUMP’S FIRST 100 DAYS PANEL
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Plus, “America Media” Editor-at-Large and ABC News Papal Contributor Rev. James Martin reflects on the life and legacy of Pope Francis and looks ahead to the conclave to select the next Pope.