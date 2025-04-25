This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, April 27, 2025.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Former White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-anchor Martha Raddatz

LEGAL PANEL

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S FIRST 100 DAYS PANEL

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Plus, “America Media” Editor-at-Large and ABC News Papal Contributor Rev. James Martin reflects on the life and legacy of Pope Francis and looks ahead to the conclave to select the next Pope.