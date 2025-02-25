USAID staff given 15 minutes to gather belongings from Washington, D.C., office

Former federal workers were also told not to bring "prohibited items."

As President Donald Trump's administration guts the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), former federal workers are being told to say goodbye to their desks -- and to do so quickly.

USAID leadership sent an email to agency staffers on Tuesday instructing them that they will have 15 minutes to enter their former offices at the Ronald Reagan Building in downtown Washington, D.C., to retrieve their personal belongings.

"This Thursday and Friday ONLY–on February 27 and 28, 2025 –USAID staff will have one opportunity to retrieve their personal belongings," the message reads, which was also posted to USAID's government website.

"Staff will be given approximately 15 minutes to complete this retrieval and must be finished removing items within their time slot only," the message continues.

The email includes a timetable giving staff a window in which they can collect their belongings based on their bureau or independent office.

The flag of the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, right, flies alongside the American flag in front the USAID office in Washington, Feb. 3, 2025. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

For some, the timeframe is as long as an hour and a half; for others, it's just half an hour.

The email also contains a lengthy list of prohibited items that USAID staff are not allowed to bring onto the premises, including BB guns, drills, knives, sabers, swords, nunchucks, ski poles, chlorine and liquid bleach.

According to the message, the items referenced "are, and have always been, prohibited from entering the Ronald Reagan Building facility through a security screening post," which is typically only used by uncredentialled visitors who are subject to additional rules and regulations.

Several USAID officials told ABC News that including this list illustrates how agency employees who dedicated their professional lives to foreign assistance are now being treated like violent criminals.

"It sounds like they think we're going to try to stage a Jan. 6-style 'peaceful protest'," an official said.

The latest directive from USAID leadership comes as 1,600 workers in the humanitarian aid bureau received termination notices over the weekend and thousands more abroad were put on administrative leave.

Prior to Trump's second administration, more than 10,000 people worked at USAID.