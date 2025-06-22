Vance: 'We're not at war with Iran, we're at war with Iran's nuclear program'

Vice President JD Vance said Sunday that despite the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites last night, the U.S. is not at war with Iran.

"No, we're not at war with Iran, Jon. We're at war with Iran's nuclear program," Vance told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "And I think the president took decisive action to destroy that program last night."

When asked if he could definitively say that Iran's nuclear program has now been destroyed, Vance said that the U.S. has set Iran's nuclear program back "substantially."

"Whether it's years or beyond that, we know it's going to be a very long time before Iran can even build a nuclear weapon if they want to," Vance said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.