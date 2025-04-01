Sen. Cory Booker breaks Senate record with marathon 24-hour speech

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker broke a record Tuesday evening, speaking for more than 24 hours protesting the national "crisis" he said President Donald Trump and Elon Musk had created.

April 1, 2025

