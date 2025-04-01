Sen. Jacky Rosen on tariffs: ‘This is a blanket tariff on all Americans’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada about President Donald Trump’s impending tariffs as Democrats take a stand against the administration on the Senate floor.

April 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live