Now Playing: Trump is expected to declare a national emergency

Now Playing: Trump to sign border bill and declare national emergency

Now Playing: 16 states sue to block Trump's border wall emergency

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential run

Now Playing: Who is Bernie Sanders?

Now Playing: Virginia official accuser demands a public hearing

Now Playing: Deputy AG plans to leave in mid-March: Official

Now Playing: 16 states sue to stop Trump's use of power to build the wall

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential run

Now Playing: 16 states sue Donald Trump over emergency declaration

Now Playing: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein plans to leave in mid-March: Official

Now Playing: Trump accuses top Justice Department officials of staging a coup

Now Playing: Trump criticizes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for blocking humanitarian aid

Now Playing: Protests slam Trump's emergency declaration for border wall

Now Playing: Rubio visits Colombia, addresses Venezuelan military

Now Playing: Best presidential campaign rollouts for 2020?

Now Playing: Investigators detail NC election fraud scheme

Now Playing: Legal challenges after Trump declares national emergency

Now Playing: Trump lashes out at former acting FBI director