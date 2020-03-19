1st congressman tests positive for coronavirus

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein discusses Bernie Sanders’ campaign strategy going forward after losing the Florida, Illinois and Arizona primaries to Joe Biden, plus the latest on COVID-19.
1:52 | 03/19/20

1st congressman tests positive for coronavirus

