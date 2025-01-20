Steve Witkoff touts ceasefire deal

Steve Witkoff, the first speaker following the parade in Capital One Arena, touted the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Gaza, a day after some hostages returned home.

January 20, 2025

