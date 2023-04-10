How 2 former Tennessee state representatives could be reinstated

Representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones were expelled from the Tennessee House after protesting for gun reform on the House floor after the deadly shooting at the Covenant School.

April 10, 2023

