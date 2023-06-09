2 Trump lawyers resign following federal indictment

Sources tell ABC News that Trump can be heard saying on an audio recording from 2021 that he had taken classified information with him to his Florida home after leaving the White House.

June 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live