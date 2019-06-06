2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg talks race and inequality

Pete Buttigieg says as a white person, it's twice as important for him to stand up for inequality.
1:13 | 06/06/19

Transcript for 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg talks race and inequality
Whenever I hear from the right. Grumbling about identity politics. I think first of all about what is happening in this White House. Which I would describe as peak. White identity politics. Designed to drive us all a part. I believe that we can honor our identities and one another. And yet also use them as a basis. To form common cause with those not like that because I am a man. It is twice as important. That I be standing with women whose reproductive freedoms are at risk today. I I. Because I was born here and out the paperwork to show it it is twice as important that I stand up. For dreamers. Who are just as American as I am but don't have the document take. And yes. Because I am white it is twice is important that I stand up to inequality that is visited upon the heads of black Americans and our country.

