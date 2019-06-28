Now Playing: Justices argue citizenship census question

Now Playing: Trump lawyer, Supreme Court justices clash over citizenship question on 2020 census

Now Playing: Supreme Court hears census citizenship question case

Now Playing: Who won on the first night of the Democratic National Debate?

Now Playing: Moulton on what he's doing since he didn't qualify for the debate

Now Playing: What to expect from the second night of the first Democratic debate

Now Playing: Candidates prepare for second night of first round of debates

Now Playing: Supreme Court blocks Trump on census question

Now Playing: Gerrymandering, and the Supreme Court's decision to stay out of it

Now Playing: Trump fights back after Supreme Court rejects census citizen question

Now Playing: Friends: Columnist told them about alleged sexual assault by Trump

Now Playing: All eyes on Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders as second debate nears

Now Playing: Here's how the first Democratic debate in Miami went

Now Playing: Voters ask how presidential hopefuls will make pharmaceuticals more affordable

Now Playing: Who are the winners and losers from the first Democratic debate?

Now Playing: US defense secretary urges allies to condemn Iran

Now Playing: Who stood out in the 1st Democratic debate?

Now Playing: Julian Castro on immigrant family separations and his plan for the border crisis

Now Playing: Pelosi dismisses McConnell's threat to kill humanitarian border funding bill