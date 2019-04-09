Transcript for 2020 Democratic candidates talk climate change plans ahead of Houston debates

Next to the race for 20/20 and the climate change primary all but three of the democratic candidates have released comprehensive climate change plans ahead of tonight's. I debate on the cable channel on the issue of climate change most are sweeping ambitious expensive many drawing from plans. Within the new green new deal all of them aimed to curb car toxic emissions improve our water and air quality in this country but we want to know. All the plans different how she Juno of climate is important to you. Which candidate to support when it comes to issues of climate Tampa's dig deep firm joined now. Now Bankrate roster with the league of conservation donors he voters or other he's here in our DC bureau along with her debut rap political director under house parks guys great to have you. We've got a lot to dig into right now Mary Alice you have covered this perhaps most extensively here at ABC news let's start with where. Every 20/20 candidate agrees. We'll look big picture in the democratic primary the Democratic Party is trying to position itself as the Green Party may want to have a very clear contrast with the Republicans. And more in nineteen democratic Candace and probably divide them across the board they say they would like to. We put the United States back into the Paris climate accord they'd like to put back in place a lot of those environmental regulations and protections of federal lands and as top administration. Has rolled back into anything we've seen these Democrats try to one up each other it's been almost an arms race he's articulate the present the biggest need is bold is planned. To combat climate chance. I'm just today senator Harris released a ten trillion dollar plan Stanley one of her most comprehensive proposals. That falls look at Cheyenne a sweeping plan from senator Bernie Sanders which is estimated cost sixteen trillion again there's a lot of these. Pretty whopping proposals coming from Democrats as they think they will be the mandala tackle this with the most. Some would put our minds around these things Craig and how are they different. Our producer John Nash prosper took a look at all the candidates' plans big price tags. That's one way they're true. But there also seems to be a fault line along this issue of carbon pollution and what we should do about that a number of the candidates and we see them here. Support as some sort of a carbon tax or we pollution feed. On and Nader's. What shall we know about this why is there's so much difference in the field on this issue. Is fair. Well first thank you for having me. Claiming to use such an important issue and we know you voters care so much about it and I think that is part of why. All of these candidates are putting out such comprehensive plans. Terms of the carbon fee. You know that is an important tool in our arsenal to combat crime scenes we have to make polluters pay for their pollution it's not the only tool. And you know what's really I think you know important is. What is the cost of not doing from the now climate change and it's just so much higher than any kind of that. The constantly. Could cry on. Carbon so I think he's seen hundreds the biggest contributor to climate change writing in carbon and being the substance the most commonly comes from coal far apart if powers. Power plants. Right and you know we've seen you know under the tub administration carvings. Admission start going back up they roll back the clean power play in that. Obama administration and in place put limits on coal fired how to play it carbon emissions. And so what we're looking for it went from presidential candidates on the democratic side now is. What's the plan to kind of go beyond what. We had with a clean power clean and really tackle carbon emissions and with an eye towards driving down those in this and and and transiting a 100%. Actually almost all of the plans call for pretty aggressive goals for the country to reach the carbon neutral state 100% of electricity generated from renewable clean sources. But the idea a carbon tax is basically one truly Democrats and it might have if they were in power to try to reach that goal for other. The names that weren't on the list supporting a carbon tax they didn't see Joseph Biden on there any club or some of the moderate Seattle look of Montana Tim Ryan of Ohio coal country. Not on this. Credits units and whereas a family's other candidates are suggesting things like. Investments in batteries investments in storage investments in updating the power grid that's more. Pro active but less punitive towards companies that don't make those Africa and around our. Let's talk about the issue of nuclear power that's a zero emission. Energy source in this country but not without some complications right Craig and there's a divide there as well. Look you can't talk about nuclear power without talking about what do we do with the delays happen at how to restore that and you know the real risks that knowledge that's so. Any plan that includes you know. More nuclear especially unit needs to figure out and. What is the solution for story at least in keeping communities safe and we just saw on the screen your analysis is there are a handful of candidates that want to actually expand the use of nuclear energy among them some of the monitors start right on Delanie businessmen Andrea hang. Joseph Biden. Right if you follow. Certain kind of politics closely like yeah. You know this is a longstanding debate in the environmental community whether or not nuclear energy should be included at all when when groups talk about renewable power lot of folks say it Islamic cleanest forms of energy others say that we system problem insurance is still a problem. And it look at seem to be a debate with in black community it's not just nuclear there's debates about. Fracking natural gas where it lies should be for what's gone on public lands and it's in those fine tunes he tells the we start to see some differences between Democrats. Some unique proposals on the table to his uniform some these candidates want Richard to temperature on these Craig. Device over a one idea that's been floated by a couple of case to declare a national emergency. On climate Bernie Sanders and Thomas Dyer. Have been pushing this would that be a helpful. I guess I think we have to go all out on climate teen's mother that is declaring an emergency order you know. Or not but we have to have the government firing on all cylinders Slaton and starting on day one as the next presidency so. Bring every kind of cool and arsenal. Of the federal government to do that is what's most important and why we really need to see a plan. From every Kennedy about that we have that a series of being the next president and we. We've seen from this administration that using that. To look declaring a national emergency you can open exactly. Pat can help an administration. In theory move funds around as they see fit and and bypass congressional allocations of funds. And they need some more aggressive controversial perhaps ideas in the table some of the candidates. Three of them I believe yet. Have advocated for action relocating communities. With government support away from the coasts who Leon Castro has are promoted voluntary relocation Bernie Sanders Andrew Yang. Our entire community relocation that's sort of a novel idea informative for a. I mean look we happen talked about adaptation and protecting communities and as well as mitigating against claiming teamed you know I think. You know we have to be realistic about what we concerned getting now out. You know gets back on track and appeared don't hopefully get to the point at honey relocate communities but. Yeah things that can be done before it gets to that. Yeah I mean there's definitely some of the things we have to start doing you know in the trump administration seeking us backwards rather than doubling down on those things that we need to be accelerating. Clean energy and we need to be investing more in climate resilient infrastructure. And we need to start doing those things like you. Cash in big picture. As we wrap this fasting conversation inattention to know Joseph Biden are polling front runner at least at this stage in the race. Not isn't listed under a number those umbrellas that we we just showed our viewers he of course supports the things all the candidates due back in Paris climate accord. Saying zero carbon emissions part 350. It's really more controversial ideas he sort of shied away from where were you guys fall on that let's have been a disappointment to climate activists and progresses. You know look I think senator I think Vice President Biden hasn't really strong plan about how to address climate change and you know we hear. Gonna. Look forward to seeing them for ideas from his campaign and on other campaigns about what else. They're unity to build on those plans you know. Rejoining Paris is just like the most basic first stop and then how are they going to you. Build on our commitment and get the world's ten and do more as well also you know I think. All these plans are really implore in her really and really great and we want to see more and we want to see. You know all the candies including Vice President Biden and others talking more and more. Everyday on the campaign trail about how they're gonna start addressing climate change on dateline. Through when we're talking before he started about this idea adding you you're the phrases different passion and acts. That we heard democratic leaders that are passion on this issue try to get a sense of which candidates are really gonna die and then on day one it bears. A lot to do on health care for Democrats are a lot to do on minimum wage for Democrats but also planning which the candidate that are actually gonna move on their plants prioritize their plans and that's where. Joseph Biden might have a hard time convincing some a democratic. Activist conservative voters will likely feel out themselves as they watch these candidates on the debate stage tonight on the cable channel and certainly at the ABC news debate in September 12 Craig thank you so much for coming in helping us. I digest that where else is gonna stick around for another perspective on this we're joined now by Mandy good to see Koresh she's a former EPA. Official in the trump administration's. Environmental agency also the founder of energy 45 a nonprofit. It's aimed at promoting the president's energy agenda from the outside many thanks so much for coming in speaking he had thinking out. So let's pick up where we just looked up with Creag and Harkin of the democratic field how concerned are you how concerned should Republicans be. About this issue of climate change is it a crisis. I look I don't think it's something that Republicans should be concerned eyes at concern about in terms of what a better seat. President trump has sent a good job I crow Indian economy while continuing to improve the environment in terms of clean air clean water cleaning Napoli and even reducing greenhouse gas emissions. So this is a laying a sheet from the republicans' perspective. We know how teen lived the trajectory in terms have been pretty he's outcomes. Without raising tax day is killing off entire industries are making the price of electricity Della. So it's just some under cents a you. CA need to improve outcomes that suggests there's a problem that you see it as a problem not a crisis it or is there or do you agree the president that it's a hoax. I think I I think the president had spent in more recently that that I eight differentiate his previous claims about it you know perks but. His administration and and under his leadership has been taking. Very aggressive actions interns at improving the environment Ian reducing greenhouse gas and Sam. Yes I agree I think he ECB at rightly on it if the problem it's something we should pay attention team it is an important issue. But it's not something that should testify he extreme policies the trillion dollar takeovers that we're seen from the. Packing and that's. This administration has gotten some criticism from. Big oil and gas development company isn't even ExxonMobil in the last few weeks and has proposed rolling back some regulations I was. Reading about that proposals to roll back some. Regulations dealing with methane emissions and ExxonMobil basically kind of statement saying that they did think it was such a good idea to roll back those regulations. ExxonMobil wanted to continue an idea that natural gas could be done in a clean manner where methane was cats. Kept pretty low. How this administration grappling with the fact that even oil and gas companies don't seem to support some of that the deregulation. Well it's some of the Welling gas companies and they tend to be that the bigger. On the bigger corporations. That frankly their bottom line if an impact and I additional regulatory costs. But there are one police in terms of what the administration have to take into account when they're making me the station's other big boys days and importantly says are the small and midsize. I'm not saying X-Factor is pretty serious tree and support her that would be significantly harm to I. He fifteen regulatory structure and and when mark's point on that it's important he never that. Methane is a commodity that producers are trying to sell said there is a business in dressed to control and ensure that Aaron minimize leaks amber Lyon and number Qiyue. It didn't dining and backing in there's other existing regulatory. Requirements in place. Fat that insure that he went whether small medium or large corporation is underbelly he sort of activities. They do we can't in an environmentally friendly way bases says the put uncle roll back. Was blinking braid of unnecessary regulatory requirements while maintaining the regulation that actually work and produce the results on that that ad that matter. Finally many a U you've bend down toward the shark attacks on that front administration's decision to a lot of the Paris climate accords. A year or so ago if one of these Democrats. Becomes president of the United States and the United States. Rejoins the Paris accords. How damaging would that be in your view is that is is there really much to that more than the symbolism that the targets that sat in that and that agreement. Well I think would be problematic because it would be rejoin mean out completely and a fact dead. Agreement on what you see interns at the parent planet signatories. Is better Stell and and that is that are some of the leaders around that meet men. Their emissions have gone out while they even brace he's. Huge regulatory style policy proposals that were seen from the Democrats can't at bats. And they're the real issue here is that regulatory actions that would then be imposed on the American continent economy in the name of complying wrecked the Paris kind of acquired. And that's what that we are the real harm. When a car and that's why the president made the decision to get out because it ended the day. He wanted to grow the economy he wanted to protect the environment that not at at the half of American jobs. Many good sykora with energy 45 a former trump administration EPA official thanks much for coming in many think having me. And our thanks to deputy political director Mary Alice parks much more from her. In the notes at ABC news that companies or else.

