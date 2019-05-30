Transcript for 1-on-1 with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper

Several democratic candidates for president have also been weighing in infected growing number of them now. Are supportive of impeachment efforts against president trumped up on Capitol Hill one of those who changed his view recently governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado. Stop by here just a short time ago in a briefing room. Well I want to hear from mr. Mahler himself not generally more cautious factored refer to myself sometimes as a a radical or extreme moderates. But I think. We heard a couple things yesterday one that that we saw her before that if mr. ball could have exonerated the president he would of but he also laid the responsibility for investigation. Clearly at at professional congress and I don't. You know I think made this point I think would be crazy not to. Go forward and open a impeachment inquiry at least be able to get the real facts and I don't but doesn't mean we're gonna file articles of impeach. Impeachment or try to impeach president trump tomorrow or or maybe ever. I think we owe it to the American people try and make sure we get all the facts and. Yet when we're asking when asked about that because you know Bob Mueller spent over two years assembling the facts he's had a team of dozens of attorneys. 500 search warrants subpoenas in the light can mean obviously you've seen the report more than 400 pages of facts mean. What additional facts do you think are still out there that we need to gather. Well certainly. Mr. Mueller. Indicated he thought there are other places where he. Wasn't able to ago and I think that. Again we've got to keep our eyes focused on the prize right I mean. I can't imagine Mitchell calls ever gonna let Donald Trump be impeached so Democrats after we have to realize we're gonna win it about plots were not. Have to focus on that may show we have the kitchen table issues in American people expect from us. But we still I think have an obligation to go and and and get the facts around this case so to people understand what really happened there. You see you've been in this race now governor four little over three months you were ginger from Colorado former governor I think a lot of people know that about you your days sort of movie out of the get to know you stage in this crowded a crowded field and you know struck by a couple times last spring for hours you've described herself as an extreme moderate notices that are radical moderate would mean. All I think by that means I'm someone who actually. Tries to get progressive things done and I'm I'm running for president because I. I believe this country is facing. A national crisis of division I think trump is fueling that. And I think what we've got to Colorado and gotten into almost universal health care where we've created the number one economy in the country ruled beat the NRA with tough new gun laws. I meet. Those progressive accomplishments didn't come my accent right we've been able to bring people together Republicans and Democrats business and nonprofits. And really get the big progressive things done that people didn't think could be done. You're headed to California one thing that caught RIA was this billboard take a look one of your competitors Elizabeth Warren. Whose certainly a strong progressive in this race is just put up this billboard in the heart attack. Country she wants to break up big tax she's looking for supporters right there in Silicon Valley. What do you make of that plan. Well I think we definitely need more competition in this country if you look back over the last. Twenty years the number of new businesses started every year has gone down consistently and those business start ups are that. The heartbeat of of new jobs and better jobs so whether it's a big tech companies are. Whether it's you know so many industries where they're just two or three companies it totally dominate the industry. We've got to bring competition back into the into the open markets and. America finally hear about that the biggest issue of the past couple of weeks in our political discourse in this issue abortion. I today were seen Louisiana as you know with the democratic governor democratic. Members of the state legislature there passed into law one of these fetal heartbeat bills how. Is there room right now in the democratic party for pro life. Members and how do you bridge that divide between. These strongly held pro life believes particularly in the south. And and your values. Well it's tough I mean this is. This is becoming seems like I've costs assault. On women's inalienable right to control their own bodies and what we see in Alabama. Indiana even Missouri. It's horrific and it's hard to believe that that's what's happening in Colorado we went a different route. We actually expanded access to health care we provide a long acting reversal reversible contraception so things like IUDs to two young woman all across the state. We actually reduce teenage abortion my 64%. And we do reduce teenage pregnancy by 54%. But the same time we say that Colorado taxpayers seventy million dollars. When my goal is present would be to expand that across America and make sure that every woman has attic it expanded access to health care. It sounds like that's as strategy on your part to to make abortion. Less necessary Bennett Bennett who might otherwise be. Well exactly what drives me crazy is that these people that are so fanatically against abortion. When they when they closed down so many of these clinics there actually limiting women's access to family planning to to decide win they want to have a family. And that's that's the opposite providing freedom that's taking. Some level of freedom away from these these women especially women from lower income backgrounds. And if you were president governor Hickenlooper what what should be done to prevent that access from being rolled back in so many of these states what. Could you do what would you do. Well immediately as as I said that we would. Expand the budget what what they call title ten which expands health care through a community health centers and other. Clinics and and other institutions. Expands that health care access to. Low income to people all over the country but I think also we need to get control the senate. And make sure that we can pass legislation that that guarantees. Roe vs. Wade doesn't get overturned and and we can legislate. Some of the things are under attack now in states all across the country. Governor John Hickenlooper thanks so much for coming on ABC news like thank you.

