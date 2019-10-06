Transcript for 2020 presidential race hits Iowa

Now to the crowd and campaign trail leading nearly all of the democratic presidential hopefuls to the same stage in Iowa nineteen of them attended fund raiser. Without front runner Joseph Biden a and each candidate at five minutes to make their case. Some took the time to slam president trump for using tariffs as leverage to cut a last minute deal with Mexico. Critics claim part of the deal are nothing new ABC's ring Marshall has more from Washington street at good morning. Today Kenneth good morning to both the view it as you said at this field is very crowded in each candidate trying to make their mark ahead of that first president exceed presidential contender debate scheduled for later this month. Nineteen candidates. And staying. Each hoping to make their mark in the state plays in Clinton picking the next democratic nominee no. There are ready for change an got a plan for that. Iowa caucus maybe more than 200 in thirty days away but the democratic field is crowded. One way to hear what they all have to say candidate speed dating. It was actually a fund raiser but each one given just five minutes to make their pitch. On all of these issues there's a common sense way follower if you want a second day go to Tim Ryan her America dot com. One candidate not playing former vice president Joseph Biden. As granddaughters high school graduation. He's still leading in the latest Iowa poll though and loans many of the candidates during the weekend. Took some veiled swipes at Biden they did shy away from taking direct aim at the president's the president has completely overblown. What he purports to have achieved. Over the deal with Mexico to over the president's promise to care asked that includes Mexico sending 6000 troops to their own southern border. It happened promised months ago the administration saying not at this number. Acting Homeland Security secretary on Fox News as a first -- heard anything like this kind of number of law enforcement being deployed in Mexico to address migration. Over the weekend the president renewed that terror threat reading on Twitter that at this border agreement fails they can always go back to their quote previous very profitable position on terra to thank and a and that serves that would've taken effect today street commercial Washington think he'll.

