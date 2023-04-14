2024 Republicans due to attend NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings

Former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley are expected to make appearances

April 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live