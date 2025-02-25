21 employees of department renamed DOGE resign

Twenty-one federal employees who previously worked for the U.S. Digital Service before it was renamed the U.S. DOGE Service have resigned in protest over DOGE's actions.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live