Back to Syria now where the president's claims that he is pulling troops. Out of that country. Are no more take a look at this this is a Bradley Fighting Vehicle from the thirtieth armored brigade from South Carolina unloading those vehicles today. In Syria yes US troops are deploying across Syria at this hour 700. To 900 of them as we told you yesterday. Now guarding some of the oil fields in that country to southeast portion again despite the president's a much touted claims that he is pulling now they are going in. Albeit with a much different mission of course this comes on the heels of the US raid that took out the crisis leader Abu bock are all about Dottie. On Sunday and the group today announced a new leader as we do have a new ABC news poll. Seeing the 26% of Americans think that. US's policy in Syria taking out Al bay Dottie. Watching not make him very much as safer from terrorism let's bring Connor Finnegan now he's or State Department our reporter Conner really fascinating. ABC news Washington Post poll here on one hand people give. Credit to president from for taken out this cheerleader but they're very concerned about the Syria pulse. Yet there are no that a lot of concern about what president trump has done especially the back and forth as you described now you know initially saying withdrawing troops and now. There we more troops and when he began his presidency in Syria. But that number you know was really striking. Okay put an up and if we do have some of these. These graphics here at least the start with the credit. I let people argue 126% of Americans are concerned. As we showed before about whether Abbas about daddy's death won't do anything and there's a different ever take a look at this here. And the you know this number particular a majority of Americans giving trump credit. For the death of Abu Bowker a bag daddy. Meter notably I think it's actually very similar number. To what we saw with President Obama and the killing of Osama bin Laden 2011. So just as illustrated tour viewers you're on the left side you screen is. The number of Americans percent of Americans giving the president president from credit. It's 54%. You see there and that as Connor dissent compares to. The credit people gave to Barack Obama offer the community OBL and 201176%. Pretty comparable. Right exactly I think he noted that a difference of twenty percentage points. Could speak to a couple of things here couldn't speak to you the confusion over president trumps. Policy against ices and also I think just the polarization now that we live in you know that the leadership the president trump under question by a lot of Democrats in general a but that other number was so striking to me that 54% of Americans say. There's no difference with this death with the with the killing of Abu rocker of Baghdad he. And I think it's this understanding the American people have. That the leadership of these terror groups doesn't really matter as much because what we're talking about is an ideology in any have to combat the ideology. To ultimately you know destroyed these different groups we've seen. With the death of as Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda remains a strong and active terror organization. And with the death of level marker of Baghdad you'll likely see the same thing. And we've heard that and so many Americans also concerned in this poll about the standing of America. It in that we its reputation. The city some of our allies in the region was put up those numbers because there also striking that people are concerned. And that's the policies of the trump administration are making the US less respected right now about 54% of Americans majority of Americans. City United States is less respected in the world. And compare to the right there that's what we're we were at this point in the Obama administration a much different picture and the irony here is Mexican president trump came into office he was complaining or he was sane that you sort of the savior to correct that image in the eyes of the world such gotten worse. It has gotten worse I think that you know is a lot about how presents from Paris that has reacted to allies. Meaner in particular he his bass alliances NATO. The the alliances we have with South Korea and Japan traditional American allies that are very important to America's standing on the world stage and then have long bipartisan support. But I think you know again to speak to the bipartisan does speak to the partisanship in these numbers. 38% of Americans said that VE news believe that a Barack Obama had ruined America's reputation on the world stage. That's sort of the same number of American that are voted for president and these numbers just flipped I think exactly they speak to speak to how unpopular. Both of these men have been with the you know the piece of the opposing party finally what can you tell us about the new crisis leadership today the group announced. If confirmed rally both that I Dottie had been killed and the number two. And nicest have been killed in US strikes but then they named a new leader. Three gave a message to president trump. He did he give you know messages present trump and a warning really to the world that iasis is you know still active. Threatening a particular that ice is on the doorstep of Europe and Central Africa. No there are affiliates now of this organization all around the world in West Africa in the Philippines and South Asia some the strongest. You know crisis groups now our in Afghanistan in particular. And and you know the warning to president trump made proof we have the quote. Really warning to all of America saying that you do not look at how you have become the joke of the nation's your feet controlled by a stupid old man who goes to sleep. With one opinion and wakes up with another again you know speaking to the confusion over what US policy yeah. You're mocking president trump. A warning from the new crisis spokesperson the new ice is leader. Believe it's sort of interest in that they are not going away and might of this attack. That's right you know but what's interesting to me about this announcement of the names. Is that do we get once again. Two and on the gears to two names that these. Folks have collected on the battlefield but there's very little known about their identity and using these names in particular is meant. Says to hide who these people are think. Baghdad and being such a public figure ultimately. You know allowed US forces to help identify him the where he wise and taken down in the end and so. The fact that we're not hearing the voice of this new leader we're now learning other details about him. I think speaks to their careful that's going forward comforting and thanks so much a state department for a great to see you as always and you can find more that new ABC news Washington Post poll. At abcnews.com.

