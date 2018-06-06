Transcript for May 29, 2005: Mahmoud Abbas on Israel, terrorist organizations and the Gaza Strip

Once again. George Stephanopoulos. Back now for my exclusive interview with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas he's the man elected to replace Yasser Arafat. And in Washington this week he collected support Arafat never got. The visit to the bush White House praise from the president. And the promise of fifty million dollars in direct economic aid. Even more of a boost and Abbas and hope for and exactly what he needs to counter challenges for militant Palestinians. And skepticism from Israeli leaders. I sat down with President Abbas after his White House meeting were President Bush had his strongest words yet for Israel. Israel must remove unauthorized outposts. And stop settlement expansion. The barrier being erected by Israel as a part of the security effort must be a security. Rather than political barrier. What President Bush said in the Rose Garden today must have been music to your ears get he said that before. And the settlements are still built the wall continues. To expand. Is President Bush unwilling to press Prime Minister Sharon harder or is he simply unable to get what he wants from Prime Minister Sharon. And up after them aboard an audio will leave. That threshold this isn't the conviction. And the position of President Bush. And if the Israeli prime minister will accept or not this is his. Prerogative. But the American position is clear and but what more can President Bush and can to get Prime Minister Sharon to commit. An opposite of that at this I don't believe that the relationship and the continuous contacts between Israel and the United States and it's not easy. And it's on an issue of details. And I believe that they will have to listened to President Bush if they. One things to move in the right direction whenever otherwise it'll be internationally isolated and. After the election of chairman Abbas really each museum on the spending. And the drummer Jeff summit. It really great to stop or regulatory action in the west bank and Gaza. Well why did they Palestinians stop all the violence. And toast to Steve he's against Ortiz readies every world. I appreciate it chairmen. A bus strategic decision. Who condemn violence and. Don't leave them do you believe him. Some actual up by a hard time. And I believe that this is the change in the diplomatic rhetoric some. Related to the government of prime minister should own. He also says that you must do more that you must do more to dismantle. Terrorist organizations and that you have not for example. Disarmed Hamas. And in Norman ushered out of while we during the last four months when we assume office we have done and achieved a great deal. Something with the footnote the truce and even a fee unification of spirit organization. And reducing the level of violence by 90%. And reducing the incitement and to more than 90%. And the climate right now is ready for political negotiations and every woman that he therefore date and Hamas should have reached that conclusion. That now the way it is the political way and not any other ways. And if they don't reach that conclusion what can you do you can force them to disarm. I think I'm allude Keller talks about this issue. I believe it is now it's the the right time to talk about this but let me say one thing which. We and the policy of the Palestinian Authority. Is that must meet one authority. And one loss. And said that violence is going down 19%. In the last four months. Is there a suicide bombing over. Book of the month. I believe it is over short. There was one operation that happens. And it is important that it. Two look at deity action of all Palestinians to that particular operation all Palestinian actions and organizations condemned in that operation deed did not welcome it at all. And that means and I believe this is an important point. That we have started to deal with that culture of violence we stopped the culture of violence. And the Palestinian people us are looking at it as it's something that should be condemned. And it should stop this is very important for the future because in the operation that would take place or in individuals who will carry out such operations. Would not have support. Not from the Palestinian Authority because of a sewer authority will press these operations but do would not gain support from ordinary Palestinians. You're breaking the cultural violence happening smash and once and for all opera and the nymex and I believe that when we break the culture of violence. It now. You can go. And talk was all Palestinian and affections no one is supporting that either of these operations were smaller much this is something good we should build on it. How much time is left must peace talks between you and Prime Minister Sharon begin this year. Appeared in shot at a project next month that we would suck our meetings with Israeli prime minister. And I hope that these meetings would continue and I hope that they will be fruitful. Because again if we have meetings at first meeting second meeting Thorman fourth. Without in his office there would be a disappointment to on the Palestinian side and the Palestinians would fear that this is no hope. Of these meetings and they would not produce and despair and the loss of hope would come back and that in turn to a build ideas. Have you prevented how do you prevent after the withdrawal Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. In Gaza becoming if you've written a prison state. Accomplishment was in Gaza would become. The jail if it stopped. And linked to the west bank and if it's not open to the world if there are normal windows for Gaza to export and import to the outside world if we. Do not benefit from with the Israelis gunman leave behind for the benefit of the Palestinian people and if we do not reduce the the rate of unemployment of course it would become AJ it and would be worse than what it is right now. Yet a very long relationship with Yasser Arafat lots of ups and downs in the relationship. In fact you resigned as prime minister because he felt you can get them get enough support from him. Yet just before he died you visited with him in Ramallah it was their reconciliation there what did you say to. And in yes and Arafat. Arafat. Was my friend. And I've lived with him for fourteen he has and we started to get a man. And many of our view is close. Sometimes we differed and we. Different when I was prime minister. And I presented my designation to him. But when he got sick. I just cannot. Stay away from him I have to get closer to him which I didn't. And I've got to make him feel I've made entry and that I was standing by hand because and ended the day we went through this journey together. And we have become silent together. And after that he pass away. And one final question sir do you believe me you'll be able to achieve. Well Yasser Arafat couldn't achieve that you will be a president of a Palestinian state fully functioning living side by side at peace with Israel I know though and. I'm and this is the hope that we seeking. It's true that we really need any independent Palestinian state as prison bush said contiguous viable lives. Side by side with the State of Israel in peace and stability. At that time we would not need the Walt we would not lead supplements we would not need hatred. Or aggression. Do I believe this is very important and beneficiary for them and for us we should seize. This opportunity and time again would be our enemy and that enemy and the enemy of peace. Mr. President thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.