3rd Pentagon official placed on administrative leave: Sources

A third top official at the Pentagon has been placed on administrative leave, two U.S. officials told ABC News on Wednesday.

April 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live