$400K of meth found in 4 pumpkins: Border agents

Border agents said they found $400,000 worth of liquid methamphetamine hidden in 136 condoms in four pumpkins at the Eagle Pass International Bridge in Texas.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live