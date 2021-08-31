Transcript for 5,000 National Guard members assisting search and rescue in Ida’s wake

This storm devastated the region's power grid that not only means no lights for all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents. But it also means no air conditioning or refrigeration. And roughly triple digit heat. Five people are already confirmed dead weather around 5000 National Guard members now assisting. In rescue and relief efforts Elizabeth shelves season New Orleans but the latest has that's. Well Diane and Terry daylight brings welcome relief here in New Orleans where there are still nearly a million customers who are without power. You can see the French Quarter behind me this streets are still deserted this city has told people. We'll evacuated. Not to come back yet it was fair to us. A lot of the major devastation but there is still no electricity there's no running water nor air conditioning on it theory pots. Temperatures we've been driving around we seen a lot of downed trees a lot of real damage to really now what we're noticing. Is very long lines are forming at some of that gas stations and that's because people are telling us. They need to resell their generators they need to get that fuel for their backup power source they need to get gas in their car is because that's where they've been charging their phones. At one gas station we went to people had been waiting for a over an hour even though the gas station wasn't even opened they said they were hoping. That add backup fuel truck which sell lot that's how desperate people are getting for fuel right now in deep three with no lights out and I will say the EPA in the Department of Energy. I've issued waivers to sun allow more guilt be broadening use in Louisiana and Mississippi they say the impacts of I don't have created an extreme NN usual supply circumstance. The utility company as saying it could still be weeks before the lights come back on. All eight of the transmission lines that supply this area are still without electricity. There are tens of thousands of workers who are working to try to get the power back on but every day that goes by the need for power grows more urgent the need for fuel. Especially amid these very hot temperatures sanitary right Elizabeth sells.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.