552,000 coronavirus tests have been performed in the US

More
Vice President Mike Pence announced that COVID-19 testing is available in all 50 states at a White House briefing on Thursday.
3:00 | 03/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 552,000 coronavirus tests have been performed in the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Vice President Mike Pence announced that COVID-19 testing is available in all 50 states at a White House briefing on Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69827919","title":"552,000 coronavirus tests have been performed in the US","url":"/Politics/video/552000-coronavirus-tests-performed-us-69827919"}