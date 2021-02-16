Transcript for 9/11-style commission to investigate Capitol siege

The speaker of the house is calling for an independent non elevenths style commission to investigate and report the facts and that causes the January 6 attack. And investigators will not only look at efforts to interfere with the Electoral College certification. Who also look at any intelligence failures that led to police and being overwhelmed. The speaker said an investigation is already found flaws in security this is calling for additional funding to provide for the safety of congressional leaders. And the physical security of the capital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.