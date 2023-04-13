ABC News Live: Biden speaks out about the classified documents leak

Plus, former President Donald Trump is sitting for a second deposition in a civil fraud lawsuit, and the second Tennessee lawmaker expelled by state Republicans has been reinstated.

April 13, 2023

