ABC News Live: Mass shooting survivors, family members testify in front of Congress

Plus, Russia claims a major goal in the war in Ukraine, and top gymnasts and other victims sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar are filing a $1B claim against the FBI.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live