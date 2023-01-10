ABC News Live: Rules package passes as Republicans take control of the House

Plus, the Department of Justice is investigating after several classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s former office, and a warning on the new omicron subvariant’s transmissibility.

January 10, 2023

