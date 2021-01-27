Transcript for ABC News Live Update: President Biden to buy additional 200 million vaccine doses

Good morning Holloway Johnson in for Diane Macedo thanks so much for stream with us. In today's update several dangerous storm slamming millions across the country bringing blizzard like conditions from the northeast to the west. Can't receive new images of the path of destruction after a deadly tornado tore through Alabama. The leveling neighborhoods. Rob Marciano is standing by with the latest forecasts and walk past also ahead president Biden has announced new plans for the country to buy 200 million more vaccine doses. And up to vaccinated 300 million Americans by the end of this summer. We have the latest from Washington and the new report on Kobe transmission in schools how safe is in person learning for kids and teachers. And senator Patrick Leahy was hospitalized last night just hours after he was sworn in to preside. Over former president fronts unprecedented second impeachment trial the latest on his condition. An early signs that enough Republicans will not line up to convict the former president. But we begin with those dangerous winter storm slamming so. Overnight but triple threat dangerous storms slamming millions from coast to coast to. Slick dangerous road conditions from New York through New England drivers underestimated the condition this pick up sliding then rolling over. At least six taking to the hospital Colorado icy conditions there leading to this mile up north to Denver more than seventeen. Cars and three semis involved. Stopping traffic for hours and near Flagstaff Arizona a tractor trailer pileup. You could see that one camp sliced apart red transmission fluid covering the ground truckers at a standstill for hours as crews work to clean up the wreckage. Continued job several people injured after this crash sent two vehicles flying down an embankment Monday. Chicago getting nearly six inches of snow. Plows working through the night to keep runways clear at O'Hare. And down south and Alabama new images showing just how badly that EF three tornado ripped apart full bail Monday night. Winds up to 150 miles per hour snapping trees like twigs. Neighborhoods near Birmingham level now unrecognizable. They had to have made as she did in that does. And it hopes at least thirty people injured. A fourteen year old boy shelter in a basement where this family did not survive. But in this dog more from a pile of wreckage where which draft now reunited with its family. Devastating scene there in Alabama where there is more rain falling there. Today no severe weather forecast was certainly rain across parts of Alabama the storms on and Georgia the Carolinas would dark one of three storms that are. Slamming the country that second storm is gonna bring sums noticing a Louis all the way to Raleigh. Storm number one near the northeast we're still getting some flakes of snow but it's winding down that should be exiting store number three already. Really pummeling California northern California's north. A separate Cisco C winds in excess of fifty miles an hour taking down these trees and damaging homes obviously wind and snow. At the higher elevations this is I five. Northern California are Shasta blizzard conditions there. And in some parts of the Sierra they already seen and stopped three feet of snow already and just less than 24 hours so obviously. Interstate travel is going to be typically need to train change at the very least to get up and over these mountain passes. Again towards a dollar mammoth going to be great snow over the next couple days but this. Very very difficult conditions now flash flooding. That's going to be almost a certainty. Mudslides debris flows near those Bard Bard scarred areas. With all this rain come in and fight attendants and they need the rain and neither snow would they don't needed all at once where you certainly know that being from California it is feast or famine. They going to be feast in this week in the forcing that's gonna cause its own set of issues which. At typical recovery cleanup for so many all right rob thank you so much it's now to the latest on the corona virus crisis as we surpassed 100 million cases worldwide. January is now the deadliest month for the US since the pandemic began but there are signs of hope. With 23 million shots administered out of the 44 million that a been distributed so far. The White House is vowing to buy 200 million more doses Eva pilgrim has the latest. Help is on the way president Biden announcing plans to ramp up the vaccine ever. We will increase overall weekly vaccination distributions the State's tribes in territories. From eight point six million doses to men and moved ten million doses starting next week. That's an increase of one point four million doses per week. The plan includes buying an additional 100 million doses of both the Pfizer admitted to earn a vaccines bringing the total available doses to 600 million. Enough to backs Nate 300 million Americans by the end of this summer. The bite administration also vowing to give local officials a supply forecast so that states can't prepare adequately. This is going to help make sure governors mayors and local leaders. Have greater certainty around supply so they can carry out their plans to vaccinated is many people as possible. The additional vaccines can't come soon enough for millions of frustrated Americans. Liz Scott Arizona is trying to find a second dose appointment for her parent who were over 75 with underlying health conditions. I am looked every day. At every location and and there is not an appointment available. Like her back situation and they compromised immune systems there may be more hope on the horizon it. Johnson & Johnson is expecting results on their single shot vaccine as early as next week. Putting them on schedule for possible emergency use authorization by mid February. That would add an additional 100 million doses to the US arsenal by the end of June. And because of the shortage is several of these mega sites haven't been able to hoping yet like Yankee Stadium but the good news is as soon as they are able to get the supply. They will be ready to go Witten. You've a program at a mass vaccination site there in New Jersey thank you. Meanwhile teachers and administrators have debated reopening schools amid the cove in nineteen pandemic the debate has been raging for months now. And president Biden now says that he wants. Most elementary schools to reopen in his first 100 days the CDC is out what new evidence indicating kids can head back to the classroom if proper precautions are taken. RC votes and Sami has the story. These new findings from the CDC this morning are reassuring to many parents and teachers and show that in person learning can happen with very little transmission of disease at school. The scientists looked at a three month period of classes in seventeen kindergarten through twelfth grade schools in rural Wisconsin. The safety protocols were scripts. The schools required all students and teachers to follow strict safety rules that included wearing masks at all times and keeping social distance. In the period they look dad a 191 students and staff tested positive for Covert. But they only connected seven of those cases to the spread of disease at school and all of those seven were students. Since the start of the pandemic teachers across the country have been justifiably concerned about in person teaching. In Chicago the teachers' unions threatened to strike in Wisconsin Jeannie Hoffman says she ended up getting sick after returning to the classroom. Not everyone uses the same humble caution and there's going to be in our actions as much as we try to minimize album. We still need to take care of our students the CDC is sharing this graph from this Wisconsin study which should help with concerns that dotted line chose to Covert. Nineteen cases in the school's strict rules compared to the spread of disease in the community. And the corona virus continues to spread the number of American children getting sick is worrying more than a 165000. New cases of sick children were reported last week. And children are now twelve point 7% of confirmed Coby cases around the country. Scientists here at the CDC are warning parents about extracurricular activities. In particular indoor sports and they're focusing on wrestling where it's nearly impossible to Wear a mask safely and when the disease. And spread easily quit. That tough time for a lot of young athletes out there Steve thank you so much. For more on covad and schools let's bring in ABC news medical contributor and infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Halloran doctor L or good morning to you always great to see you. We just saw in Steve's piece there the new CBC report finding little evidence of Covert transmission. In schools within the classroom but we're seeing some districts like Chicago the teachers union this is been an issue in New York as well urging its staffers to work remotely. What do you make of this new CDC report. Well I think Steve just laid OP elegance very clearly there's little evidence that there is any meaningful spread of coping nineteen in the classrooms you just saw this CDC study from Wisconsin the risk of transmission in the community is greater than in the classroom why is that. Because our infection prevention measures in the classrooms are working. Making sure there's physical distancing especially between the teachers and the students all of these things are minimizing transmission risk what does that all mean. The teacher is how to lead with the science we have to get our kids Barack into the classroom. It's not contributing to increased transmission and multiple studies not just Wisconsin one other ones from Mississippi from North Carolina are all saying the same things teachers are not getting infected by their students teachers who get infected. Much more likely to be infected. Back at home or in the computer or in the community at large. Yeah I could speak to its in my kids' school they were in a hybrid system and it's done really well even cases that have been better come back positive within the classroom they weren't spreading among the kids or the staff there. But I do want to ask you to is over the past few weeks we've seen. A 16% increase still of cases of corona virus in children. What do you think is behind that if it's not happening within the school. Right so remembered and our children are microcosm of the community when you see increased community transmission as we've seen especially in the fall and winter as as it's gotten colder as we're spending more time indoors of course we're going to see more children get inducted the key is and you show that crap nicely it's not happening within a classroom by the way where remember. A recent study from the CDC showed many more young adults eighteen to 24 are getting infected and the younger age group and the younger you are the less likely you are to be infected with cold in nineteen or transmitted to someone else. I'd certainly encouraging news I do want to turn says some of the updates on the vaccines though because. There's this potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine will should be the third to come online in the US it's moving closer to FDA consideration. How would this vaccine be different than the ones who we've seen produced by Pfizer made dirt up. And has Johnson & Johnson address how will fare in combating these new world variant so we've seen spreading now in the US. Well aware that there has compare. Questions it is a lot to go get through here so importantly Johnson Johnson is the first the company in phase three trial to have a single dose vaccine. Single dose their fees one and two data showed that are very robust immune response so we're very hopeful about that but I do want to point don't something dangerous during two months into their phase three trial the F. Another cohort which are. Our individuals study participants that are going to receive two doses. Two months apart know why do they do that obviously Johnson Johnson very resource you could say they don't don't wanna have all their eggs in one basket they want to. Have a recipe for success no matter what but also possible that the police are signal that certain participants need not have had do you immune response or getting infected so you could imagine something where the single dose is very good for a young healthy adults eighteen to 55 but perhaps they're going to need to used it to the dose regimen for older adults or or people with chronic morbidity and we don't know we're still a candidate vaccine but very importantly if we can get them. At first dose if it is we single those Johnson Johnson got seemed into the mix got all massively improved. Though the logistics and remember to G and G vaccine does not need to be. Frozen it can be refrigerated. Again another huge all logistical decompression. That we sorely need the less they'll say is. I'm Doug clinical trials are international. And there are a number of sites insult Africa and Brazil so we will have a hint at how well the GE NG that she is doing in parts of the world where we're hearing that there are more variance. And what I want to ask you about that we know that that the timeline for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine recurring maybe a couple of weeks when they would apply for FDA authorization. Wait wait you touched on this with Johnson & Johnson but also Madieu and and Pfizer. Or looking at ways to Alter their current vaccines to address these variants correct. Yeah it's a good point. Something I didn't say and I should've been J&J platform is actually using any. I had no virus doctor okay and that it's a virus eight is replication defective so you can't get. He infected with this virus that's carrying the genes for the spike protein that's very important to say but remember something the AstraZeneca. Oxford crew also is using an new virus an actor it's a different one it's an issue and as opposed to Hugh wouldn't want my Johnson Johnson remember we were a little disappointed in the overall effectiveness with the AstraZeneca Oxford he came in around 70% which we did great compared to influenza shots but with the results. Spicer immature and 95%. We were disappointed with so another important part of these results is to see KG and she's results really be exceptional like Pfizer Madieu wars are gonna fall in line with more modest effectiveness. Light AstraZeneca Oxford. He importantly. I'm there is still in the announced it they're going to be slow in the beginning tend to be able to steal the manufacturing. But couldn't use these these. No virus these viral vector is you can sure how much more vaccine to even more than the messenger RNA platforms so I'm feeling optimistic. But I'm Dee these these vaccines can't get here faster. An answer is speaking of that speed one other follow up question there up president Biden announce a number of things sort of speed up that roll out. Including 200 million more doses. From Pfizer and Madieu which would be enough in theory to vaccinated the entire US population by the end of this summer. Is that going to be enough though it in your opinion because we've also seen issues and is getting those shots in arms once they reach the State's. All right again and this is really imports let's follow this in the beginning. For every three doses that were being distributed. In United States one dose was getting into our arms okay. More recently we've seen debt that we closed the administration get to vote total one for every two doses distributed one is getting it tore arms so we are doing better we're ramping up think of this flight test OK we were slow start but we really picked up speed deceive is going to be happening with the vaccine we need to close the administration gap but. We also have to get a lot more vaccine out there especially as we and XP and the priority groups write once you start saying 65 and older debts fifty million people that are going to be expecting the vaccine so you know we won't we we really have to ramp this up we can't. The rule result like it's a glorify influenza vaccine campaign this test to me the most historic and aggressive campaign in the history of the United States. No question about that doctor Todd Halloran thank you so much for your time we always secure way to all right you tilts. In some other headlines we're following senator Patrick Leahy was hospitalized last night hours after being sworn in to preside over former president trump second impeachment trial. When we come back here what this means for the trial. And the only signs that there won't be enough Republicans lining up. To convict the former president stay with us. Welcome back today president Biden is set aside another round of executive orders yesterday. Focus on racial equality and today the focus is on climate change that comes as the center prepares for the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has more on what to expect. And the sudden health scare last night at the capitol. Racial good morning. Just hours after he was sworn in to preside already impeachment trial senator Patrick Leahy was rushed from here on Capitol Hill and taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution. This morning his teen tells us that he is doing well that he is resting that looks wards and being back at work soon that impeachment trial starts. In jest two weeks yesterday we saw all of the senators be sworn in as Jersey. But it became clear from the start that it is likely we will not see a conviction called Donald Trump 45. Republicans voted at the trial itself is unconstitutional. And shrub is no longer. In off this in fact only five Republicans vote it would Democrats to move forward with the trial and it will Democrats say this is about holding trump accountable. For his own words but they now face an uphill battle they need at least seventeen Republicans in order to convict. Former president Donald Trump in right now they just do not have the numbers way. That will be something to watch in the coming days Rachel Scott for us in Washington thanks so much. Cattle what marks one week since president Biden took the oath of office let's take a look at today's political rundown. As we keep you up to date on what's happening in our nation's capital at 11 AM Easter the White House cove in nineteen response team. And public health officials will hold their first regularly plan to briefing virtually. At 12:15 PM eastern in the White House briefing room print Press Secretary Jen Saki will be joined by presidential envoy for climate John Kerry. Penn national climate advisor and Gina McCarthy. And at 1:30 PM eastern president Biden will deliver remarks on his administration's plan to tackle climate change we'll ferry each of those events. Live right here when it happened. When we come back the football game changer Jennifer king joining the Washington football team becoming the first black woman to coach full time in the NFL. When we come back what she's saying this morning. About her trailblazing new job. Welcome back Jennifer king is making history with her latest promotion becoming the first black woman to coach full time in the NFL. We're going to hear from four in just a moment but first Robin Roberts has her story. This morning it's official. The Washington football team making history. Adding Jennifer came to their sideline as a system running backs coach king a TrailBlazer on and off the field will be the first black woman to coach full time. In the NFL. And only the second woman coach to hold a full time position. Behind the Bucs defensive line coach Laurie locust. We've never seen anything like this in the national for partly strong broad shouldered leave so popular. And so masculine and it's so sad and it's waves. Running smack dab into this tidal wave of change in the United States in an NFL offseason would black coaching candidates being overlooked for jobs. Only Mike Tomlin and Brian florists and current head coaching roles. Now king's historic promotion hopefully a sign of progress king as a seven time all American quarterback and wide receiver. For the women's pro football team the Carolina Phoenix and in 28 teams she major NFL debut. As coaching intern for the Carolina Panthers. And earlier today Jennifer king spoke with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America take a lesson. Not many people can say hey you know my promotion led to a history making moment. You can say that when did you first hear about this what were you first told about your promotion of what was your reaction. Now we're gorilla game week solace repairing and cokes call me in and we had a conversation let me know. What was gonna happen so I was really excited about it but you know in the middle of game we things are kinda hectic time I went back to office in just look right back to where we. I did feisty half Korean person to me you have anybody who looked like yourself. In your gene job if somebody doesn't have somebody in the field that they're pursuing looks like them much advice to them. Get things just haven't met their personal monster really trying to be so good that you can't be denied and just keep going you know every hardships for you. I know we struggles and difficulties but in the south and it's really wine. I have to find a way to get it done and not take no for an answer. Find a way to get it done. And in the NFL and we we share this in the peace. It's it's been a difficult role. To find blacks and a head coaching position in the NFL there only two black men that are head coaches in the NFL right now we're showing the right there. I'm your aspirations you want to be a head coach one day and what went door to see moving forward with diversity within the league. He had possibly found you know cooks always on the WR feed our infant notice kind of our am right now let's just focus in on how we can be better next season. Calmly acting no long term goals that can be something that I look for it seemed but. Com I'm not sure you know ended with the Karen power practices have had coaches but I I really hope that you know some of these guys who are more to qualify get their opportunities. Right there a lot of qualified men out there deserving of that opportunity. New as I said you put in the work you as as a player as a coach both in college. And in middle school I don't know this picture that you posted when Washington played the Bengals this is Jermaine Pratt new one of his coaches. School this middle school home football team. You both have done very well for yourself. But have you ever gotten any push back. From any players that you've coached. I'm an assassin before sent to work with a great group of guys in you know I think he comes from the top pop passing grade bosses. Rick Neuheisel Lenny Stevens at Dartmouth and obviously close from where. You know that that culture that they builds has been fantastic and never got about what would have been also. And they have spoken so highly of you would especially say the way you communicate. That your communication skills are are very key U LaMont trust. About a standard going Ford what is that the house I helped you. He goes on the first things I realized when I got an NFL is just how hot the stander was in. Come at a started carrying that over and so my life and things kind of took off from there and that is so important to have something it's a stamp hornets who lived by a you know which are willing to accept and which are willing to not accept. Well I know it could not have been an easy road but you are there and you as I said you've had earned him both as a player and as a coach and have the respect. Of so many can appreciate you greatly so. What's next what's next what's next for you coach the fact that. It's really all about hidden offseason and then trying to make this better so we have a little time off and then we'll get back to it says it. Decided to it again next you know yellow taste of the playoffs and now the you know you wanna give back and advances. Bet you do there's that smile this think it of the post season. Game changer indeed and a great conversations are Robin Roberts there. Now let's get some of the headlines top headlines in technology today here's cured Phillips. In today's tech bytes massive Internet outage that disrupted work in school in parts of the northeast is being blamed that on Verizon network issue. For several hours Tuesday people from DC to Boston reported connection problems are slow service on sites like zoom Google and Amazon. Apple is released an emergency operating system for iPhone and iPad users it comes after the company learned. Hackers could be exploiting and three flaws in Iowa to take over devices. Apple says it will offer more details about those vulnerabilities soon. And your Amazon act go can do a new trick they didn't bark. Part of the new Alexa guard package includes a feature to make burglars think there's a dollar in your house and your security cameras as moment. You'll also set off a siren if someone gets inside and those your tech bytes whit back to you. Are accurate and a few more things to know before you go of the US army has announced a number of sweeping changes loosening restrictions on grooving and Harris style rules. Soon soldiers will be allowed to Wear lipstick nail polish hearings parades and form rose lieutenant general Gary Brito said. We know that actions speak louder than words when it comes saving exclusivity and equity within our ranks. And we believe that the changes we announced today are one example of policies that put our people first. The new rules we'll go into effect. Next month. After stealing the show at the inauguration to use the poet laureate met him Gorman. Is headed to the Super Bowl Gorman will be a part of the Super Bowl 55 pregame show after becoming a viral sensation last week. She also just signed a big deal with ING models. One of the world's biggest fashion agency is focusing on brand endorsements. And editorial opportunities. That sounds like we'll be seeing a lot more problematic Gorman in the future that's for sure. And as we countdown to Super Bowl Sunday the NFL's announced that it will send 7500. Vaccinated health care workers to the big game. The surprise is a dream come true for a lot of those health care heroes including new coal Hanik. Yes you article has worked as a nurse for fifteen years and has been in the trenches since day one of the pandemic. We hope Nicole at a all of those health care heroes. Enjoy the Super Bowl we are cheering you on his walls the players. And that doesn't for us here in this edition of ABC news live update on where Johnson in for Diane Macedo. ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you right back here at 11 AMP served with the new update until then. Have a great day.

