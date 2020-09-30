ABC News Live Update: Reactions pour in from last night’s heated presidential debate

More
Plus, wildfires burning in the West have quadrupled in size overnight, and astronauts are casting their votes for president from the International Space Station.
18:31 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Reactions pour in from last night’s heated presidential debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"18:31","description":"Plus, wildfires burning in the West have quadrupled in size overnight, and astronauts are casting their votes for president from the International Space Station.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73341051","title":"ABC News Live Update: Reactions pour in from last night’s heated presidential debate","url":"/Politics/video/abc-news-live-update-reactions-pour-nights-heated-73341051"}