Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us. In today's update night two of the Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight and with just 77 days to go until the election. Concerns are growing over the US Postal Service and mail in voting. The president is now denying he's trying to slow things down tweeting. Save the post office now this comes as multiple states attorneys general are preparing to sue the administration over cutbacks. New postmaster general is just joy is also set to testify before congress and house Democrats are pushing for a vote. A 25 billion dollar bill to aid and avoid. Vote by mail delays. In California firefighters are struggling against dozens of wildfires across the street those fires have scorched more than a 100000 acres. Threatening homes and forcing evacuations. Now the area is also facing triple digit heat. Death Valley hit a record breaking 130 degrees the hottest temperature since 1913. And that's a threat to both firefighters and the power grid. Governor Newsom is also calling for rolling blackouts to help. And there's been an a break in the unsolved murder mystery of run DNC star jam master today. Nearly twenty years after his death investigators say they finally found the two men responsible. Federal prosecutors have charged Carl Jordan and Ronald Washington with a hip hop stars 2002 murder. They believe it centered on a drug trafficking dispute. Jordan has pleaded not guilty Washington is already in prison for on related crimes but hasn't entered a plea yet in this case. They could face the death penalty if convicted. Ellen DeGeneres has given another emotional apology to her staff and a video conference call. There's no apology comes as three top producers were fired from her show after being accused of sexual misconduct and other offenses. This is just a few weeks after her last apology over allegations that the work environment there's toxic kidney heart time has more. I have enough for everybody. Overnight a shakeup that piano and ship. Three of the show's senior producers fired because after accusations the show created a toxic work culture. Anti pretty trying this everyday this is a big one coming did generous apologizing to more than 200 staffers in a video conference call according to variety. The award winning host at one point the raking downing tears. At least that she had no idea to go what life. We're like on that if it in just the nature of the Charlotte got her employees should love hobbies. It worked so question dejudder saying she wasn't perfect and realize that some leaders were not as sensitive to human beings as they should have bent. Adding that reading disturbing allegations about the atmosphere on the show was heartbreaking. Those allegations first reported by Busby detailed sexual misconduct and harassment by several top producers. As dozens of former employees spoke out anonymously she. Eat away that are reaffirmed her commitment to Charlotte well and Allen with nosedived to a broad legacy to his. Will stepped in and order taker rains and and say don't guarantee again everyone ET Al big city. On sat. Multiple sources also telling variety Palin took on the rumors that staffers and guests were told not to express her or even look grainy night. Calling them crazy and not true. She described herself as an introvert. Sources saying she apologized to anyone who felt disregarded. Twitch royal my favorite they would that it had a very returner is to you. Staff overhaul also promoting violence veteran sidekick Stephen Voss. Widely known as DJ twitch to co executive producer after six years with the show. And sign an Internet call with the staff Allen repeatedly emphasize it she was proud of the show's success she insisted the show will come back strong next month. And she reportedly said this will be the best season we've ever had Diane. To write this kid a hard time for us in LA Thanksgiving. And he's a big news for general hospital fans a soap opera is the first scripted show from ABC to get back on the air. Production was stopped for four months because of the pandemic. Now we cast his opening up about how they spent quarantine and what it's like to be back on set here's can whitworth. Citizens here and so much time here general hospital has returned to the airwaves with new episodes. I really after 57 years on here the pandemic crop production to a screeching halt on March 13. In response about four weeks later and we came back for months later. Still locked down offending even their personal lines. Some even picking up new hobby. I starting it's harder and I always Senator Clinton and everything I have to spend a lot of quality time with my daughter much less incredible. And I like to name in tocchet sound plays out this summer in Los Angeles I mean didn't. Ten sweaters inning American. The Emmy award winning soap opera is ABC's first scripted drama to get back on here and after running out of new episodes in late may just stay. Finally your favorites are back in port Charles and a Maxi Carly and detective chased. I gosh I was so excited knowing that we were coming back not just to be back at work and be around everyone we love and like RGH family but also our fans are fans have been dying to have us back. She spent a lot of time. I'm here together and so it's kind of family and so you go 34 months that senior family. Excited to get back. First day back at school in true daytime fashion this season is riddled with plot twists and turns we choose your son. Are your version. Among the many things that we're going on in the show Sonny was making a really tough decision about his father who suffered from alzheimer's salmon Jason we're sure going with Sam's parole conditions. And there was a big court battle further the little baby wiley between Michael and his tax. Well the only thing I can tease I'm sure I'm gonna get in trouble for saying messes are going to be a huge confrontation between now and Kyle. And now that they cast and crew are back on sent the studio has taken several steps to create a safe workplace during cup in nineteen. I wash my hands 510 state because they're signs everywhere. It's great to be back and we're having a lot of fun. But it's it's very rewarding to see you and everyone who. Put together at the protocols and guidelines for us to come back safely. Worked so hard and to see everybody do such a good job in for our first couple of weeks to be really successful is really meaningful. The teen is monitored by a health and CT manager they're tested regularly and social distancing and masks are mandatory except. The when their shooting scenes the actors won't be wearing any PP when there are actually taping by right up until we taped their scenes there are wearing PP everybody has masks and shields and is sixty feet away. So far executive producer frank Valentin says there's nothing pandemic. Lenient in this season. We don't have any plans right now at a rate anything about the pandemic into the storyline but you never know if something comes up and it seems organic to the show it is after all a show about hospitals could work. And the cast members say they're thrilled to get back to work. Removing groovy M and loving every second out of it and I think I was most looking forward to the chase willow. Michael Sasha situation and what's gonna happen we'll chase get back was willow. You know it I cannot say. Promises going to be good you just have to watch he would break ABC news Los Angeles. I nice to see them back to work can't thank you.

