ABC News obtains audio recordings that prosecutors say is key evidence in Trump case

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders has the latest on the audio recordings of former President Donald Trump talking about classified materials and what it might mean in the case against him.

June 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live