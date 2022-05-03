ABC News projects Trump-endorsed J.D. Vance wins Ohio GOP seat

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott about J.D. Vance's projected win in the Ohio Republican primary.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live