ACLU files lawsuit against Trump for restricting access to gender-affirming care

Harper Seldin, attorney at the ACLU, reacts to recent executive orders by President Trump that restricts access to gender-affirming care as well as bans transgender athletes from women's sports.

February 5, 2025

