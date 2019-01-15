Transcript for AG nominee promises he won't interfere with Mueller as confirmation hearing begins

If confirmed. Our will serve with the same independence I did in 1991. At that time when President Bush chose me. He sought no promises and asked only that his attorney general act with professionalism. And integrity. Likewise the president trump has sought no assurances promises or commitments from me of any comment. Either express or implied and I have not given him any. Other than that I would run the department with professionalism and integrity. As attorney general Marty allegiance will be to the rule of law the constitution. And the American people. This is how it should be this is how it must be and if you confirm me this is how it will be. Let me address a few matters I know are on the minds of some of the members of this committee. First I believe it is vitally important that a special counsel be allowed to complete his investigation. I have known Bob Muller for thirty years. We work closely together throughout my previous tenure at the Department of Justice. We've been friends sense and I have the utmost respect for Bob and his distinguished record of public service. And when he was named special counsel I said his selection was good news. And that knowing him I had confidence he would handle the matter properly. And I still have that confidence today. Given his public actions to date I expect that the special counsel is well along in his investigation. At the same time the president has been steadfast that he was not involved. In any collusion with Russian attempts to interfere in the election. I believe it is in the best interest of every one the president congress and the American people. That this matter be resolved by allowing the special counsel to complete his work. The country needs a credible resolution. To these issues and if confirmed I will not permit. Partisan politics. Personal interest. Or any other improper consideration to interfere with a yes or any other investigation. Our will follow the special counsel regulations scrupulously and in good faith. And on my watch Bob we will be allowed to finish his work.

