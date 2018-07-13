Transcript for AG Rosenstein announces new indictments stemming from Mueller probe

Today grand jury in the District of Columbia. Returned an indictment presented by the special counsel's office. Indictment charges twelve Russian military officers by name. For conspiring to interfere. With the point 816 presidential election. Eleven other defendants are charged with conspiring to hack into computers. Steal documents. And release those documents with the intent to interfere in the election. One of those defendants and a twelfth Russian military officer. Are charged with conspiring to infiltrate computers. Organizations involved in administering elections. Including state boards of election. Secretaries of state and companies that supplied software. Used to administer elections. According to allegations in the indictment. The defendants worked for two units. Of the main intelligence directorate. Of the Russian general staff known as the G argue. The units engaged in active cyber operations. To interfere in the 2016. Presidential election. There was one unit that engaged and active cyber operations by stealing information. At a different unit that was responsible for disseminating the stolen information. The defendant's use two techniques. To steal information. First they use a scheme known as spear fishing. Which involves sending misleading email messages. And tricking users into disclosing. Their passwords and security information. Second the defendants hacked into computer networks. And installed malicious software. That allowed them to spy on users and capture. Keystrokes. Take screen shots. And Exel trade or remove data from those computers. The defendants access to email accounts of volunteers and employees. Of a US presidential campaign. Including the campaign chairman. Starting in March 20 sixteen. They also hacked into the computer networks. Of a congressional campaign committee and a national political committee. The defendants Covert and monitored the computers. And planted hundreds of files containing malicious computer code. And stole emails and other documents. The conspirators created fictitious online personas. Including DC leaks. And Lucifer 2.0. And they used to those personas to release information. Including thousands of stolen emails and other documents. Beginning in June 2016. The defendants falsely claimed. That the C leaks was a group of American hackers. And that Lucifer 2.0. Was a loan Romanian actor. In fact both were created and controlled. By the Russian GRU. In addition to releasing documents directly to the public. The defendants transfer stolen documents to another organization that has not identified by name in the indictment. And they used to that organization. As a pass through to release the documents discussed the timing of the release. In an attempt to enhance the impact on the election. In an effort to conceal there connections to Russia. The defendant's use a network of computers around the world and they paid for using crypto currencies. The conspirators corresponded with several Americans. During the course of the conspiracy through the Internet. No allegation in this indictment that the Americans knew they were corresponding. With Russian intelligence officers. In a second related conspiracy. Russian GRU officers hacked the website they state election board. And stole information about 500000. Voters. They also hacked into computers. A company that supplied software. Used to verify voter registration information. The targeted state local officials responsible for administering elections. And they sent spear Phishing emails to people involved in administering. Elections including. Catching malicious software. An indictment includes eleven criminal allegations and a forfeiture allegation. Count one charges eleven defendants for conspiring access computers without authorization. At a damage those computers. In connection with efforts to interfere. With the presidential election. Counts two through nine charged those eleven defendants were aggravated identity theft. By employing the user names and passwords. Victims in order to commit computer fraud. Count ten charges. Those eleven defendants would money laundering. For transfer and crypto currencies. Three web of transactions. In order to purchase computers servers register domains. And make other payments. In furtherance of their hacking activities. While trying to conceal their connections to Russia. Chem eleven charges two defendants for separate conspiracy. To access computers without authorization. And damage those computers. In connection with efforts to infiltrate computers used to administer elections. Finally the indictment seeks forfeiture of property. Involved in the criminal activity. There's no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen. Committed a crime. There's no allegation that the conspiracy. Changed the vote count or affect in any election result.

