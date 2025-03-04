Air Force veteran calls reason for FEMA firing an 'outright lie'

Aileen Reneau was an instructional specialist at FEMA's Center for Domestic Preparedness in Alabama.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live