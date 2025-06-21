Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comments on the release of Mahmoud Khalil

Khalil has arrived in New Jersey after a federal judge ordered his release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention in Louisiana.

June 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live